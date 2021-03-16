Russia plans new strategy for pharmaceutical sector until 2030

A new strategy for the development of the domestic pharmaceutical sector until 2030 may soon be approved by the Russian government, according to recent statements some senior state officials and local media, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
The new strategy will be known as "Pharma-2030," while among its priorities will be the increase of production of active ingredients and innovative drugs within the country as well as introduction of the drug insurance system in the country.
The new strategy should replace the previous one, dubbed “Pharma-2020”, which provided an opportunity to the Russian pharmaceutical industry to enter into a new stage of its development, although has not resulted in the solution of the majority of it most pressing problems.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
