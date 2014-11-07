French regulator requests information from Roche on off-label use of Avastin for wet-AMD

The French pharma regulator, l’Agence nationale de sécurité du médicament et des produits de santé (ANSM), has contacted Swiss drug major Roche (ROG: SIX) to request information on off-label use of its cancer drug Avastin (bevacizumab) to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wet-AMD).
Roche has three months to respond to the request, and the information provided will be combined with the ANSM’s own research and examined next year with a recommendation expected to be made public in the first half of 2015 with regards to risk-benefit.
The ANSM asked Roche for any available data on the safety profile and efficacy of Avastin in age-related macular degeneration. It also asked that the company account for how it will monitor patients treated with the drug for off-label uses. A spokesperson from Roche said: “we have received the letter regarding the evaluation process in wet AMD...and we will of course fully cooperate with the authorities."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze