French Transparency Commission recognizes efficacy of Eisai’s Zonegran monotherapy

Transparency advice for Japanese pharma major Eisai’s (TYO: 4523) Zonegran (zonisamide) monotherapy in the treatment of partial seizures, with or without secondary generalization, in adults with newly-diagnosed epilepsy, has been published by the French National Authority for Health (HAS).
The Transparency Commission advice awards zonisamide a Medical Benefit (SMR) level of 'important' and an Improvement of Medical Benefit (ASMR) level 'V.’ The advice recognizes zonisamide's level A efficacy rating, Eisai noted.
Once-daily zonisamide is a second-generation anti-epileptic drug (AED) with multiple mechanisms of action and a chemical structure unrelated to any other AEDs. It is already available in France as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of partial seizures, with or without secondary generalization, in adults over the age of 18.
