Generating the right evidence to support your brand's value story - does your team have all the pieces of the puzzle?

Nicola Mahy, director at Align Strategy, makes the case for an integrated evidence plan to maximize patient access to a brand in an Expert View piece.

Launching a product is a major milestone for any brand. However, the data set supporting regulatory approval and reimbursement cannot be relied upon to maximize success across the lifecycle, especially as market dynamics evolve.

Importantly, additional evidence can be delivered on a continuous basis through post-marketing studies, additional clinical trials, and real-world evidence (RWE) studies; however, this is often generated piecemeal by different functional or local teams and is not effectively tracked in a coordinated fashion. Further data coming in from various local registries and investigator-initiated research programs (IIRs) adds an additional layer of evidence to track and consider.