Sunday 24 November 2024

Generating the right evidence to support your brand's value story - does your team have all the pieces of the puzzle?

Pharmaceutical
21 April 2021
nicola_mahy_large

Nicola Mahy, director at Align Strategy, makes the case for an integrated evidence plan to maximize patient access to a brand in an Expert View piece.

Launching a product is a major milestone for any brand. However, the data set supporting regulatory approval and reimbursement cannot be relied upon to maximize success across the lifecycle, especially as market dynamics evolve.

Importantly, additional evidence can be delivered on a continuous basis through post-marketing studies, additional clinical trials, and real-world evidence (RWE) studies; however, this is often generated piecemeal by different functional or local teams and is not effectively tracked in a coordinated fashion. Further data coming in from various local registries and investigator-initiated research programs (IIRs) adds an additional layer of evidence to track and consider.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
The birth of Viatris: What a COVID-era merger tells us about branding the future of the healthcare industry
19 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sputnik V production launched in Argentina
21 April 2021
Pharmaceutical
Stada Arz launches medical cannabis under the brand CannabiStada
8 March 2021
Pharmaceutical
COVID-19 vaccine companies see brand values jump
3 June 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze