Genomics England's priorities announced on 65th anniversary of the UK's NHS

The chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has welcomed the launch of Genomics England on the 65th anniversary of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) today (July 5).

Last year Prime Minister David Cameron announced that the personal DNA of up to 100,000 patients or infections in patients will be sequenced over the next five years. Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said today that based on expert scientific advice, it has initially prioritized sequencing of lung and pediatric cancer, rare diseases and infectious diseases.

The project will be run by Genomics England, an organization entirely owned by Department of Health (DH). Genomics England will manage contracts for specialist UK-based companies, universities and hospitals to supply services on sequencing, data linkage and analysis.