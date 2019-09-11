German Merck tells analysts it's on track for sustainable profitable growth

At its Capital Markets Day, German life sciences and pharma firm Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) said it expects to achieve sustainable profitable growth in all three business sectors in the coming years.

The company, whose shares edged up 1.24% to 94.92 euros in early trading, informed analysts and investors about the progress it has made in implementing its strategy. “In recent years, we have rigorously positioned our businesses in innovation-driven technologies. Science is at the heart of everything we do and the foundation for our future growth,” said Stefan Oschmann, chairman of the executive board and chief executive of Merck.

Healthcare aims to fully leverage the potential of its R&D pipeline