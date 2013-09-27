Germany’s Merck reorganizes pharma management team

German pharma and chemicals major Merck KGaA (MRK: DE) yesterday announced multiple management and organizational changes in its pharmaceutical businesses to maximize growth opportunities going forward.
Belen Garijo, currently chief operating officer at the biopharmaceutical division of the Merck group, has been appointed president and chief executive of the biopharmaceutical division, effective October 1. She will succeed Stefan Oschmann, who as member of the executive board and head of pharmaceuticals at Merck, will focus on further developing the biopharmaceutical and Consumer Health divisions, as well as the Allergopharma and Biosimilars units. All four entities will report to Mr Oschmann.
"Following our transformational journey over the past two years, we have reached a critical juncture with accelerated profit growth at our biopharmaceutical division and a successful refocusing of our Consumer Health division," Mr Oschmann said, adding: "I'm absolutely convinced that with today's management and organizational changes we will be able to fully leverage the growth potential in our pharmaceutical businesses by focusing on fast-growing areas such as the emerging markets and the global allergy market or the rapidly evolving biosimilars market. At our biopharmaceutical division, we are proud to have in Belen Garijo one of the most successful leading women in our industry, who – with her broad leadership experience spanning medical, strategic, and commercial roles – will be able to take Merck's largest division to the next level."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze