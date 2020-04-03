GHIT Fund awards grant for new malaria vaccine project by Ehime and Sumitomo Dainippon

The Proteo-Science Center at Japan’s Ehime University and drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) today announced that the pre-clinical development project for a new malaria transmission-blocking vaccine (TBV), which the two organizations are jointly conducting with US non-profit organization PATH, has been awarded a grant from the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund).
This novel candidate Plasmodium falciparum (malaria) vaccine that incorporates an optimized immunogen, Pfs230D1+ that was discovered by Ehime University and PATH, formulated with Sumitomo Dainippon’s novel TLR7 adjuvant (DSP-0546E) could block parasite transmission from human to mosquito. When launched, the formulation could be a transformational tool as the world’s first malaria TBV to aid the elimination of malaria, according to the Japanese drugmaker.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze