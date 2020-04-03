GHIT Fund awards grant for new malaria vaccine project by Ehime and Sumitomo Dainippon

The Proteo-Science Center at Japan’s Ehime University and drugmaker Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma (TYO: 4506) today announced that the pre-clinical development project for a new malaria transmission-blocking vaccine (TBV), which the two organizations are jointly conducting with US non-profit organization PATH, has been awarded a grant from the Global Health Innovative Technology Fund (GHIT Fund).

This novel candidate Plasmodium falciparum (malaria) vaccine that incorporates an optimized immunogen, Pfs230D1+ that was discovered by Ehime University and PATH, formulated with Sumitomo Dainippon’s novel TLR7 adjuvant (DSP-0546E) could block parasite transmission from human to mosquito. When launched, the formulation could be a transformational tool as the world’s first malaria TBV to aid the elimination of malaria, according to the Japanese drugmaker.

PATH to be Project Lead