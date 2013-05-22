GlaxoSmithKline gets $200 million BARDA award to develop new antibiotics

UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), have agreed to a first of its kind collaboration that will support the development of several antibiotics to fight antibiotic resistance and bioterrorism.

This public-private agreement marks the first time that HHS has taken a “portfolio approach” to funding drug development with a private sector company. This unique collaboration provides flexibility to move funding around GSK’s antibacterial portfolio, rather than focusing on just one drug candidate and allow medicines to be studied for the potential treatment of both conventional and biothreat pathogens.

Under the terms of the agreement, the HHS will provide $40 million for the initial 18-month agreement and up to a total of $200 million if the agreement is renewed over five years, the company noted.