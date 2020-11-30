Glenmark to divest select anti-allergy brands to Dr Reddy's

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (BSE: 532296) has entered into a definitive agreement with fellow Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (BSE: 500124) to divest - subject to completion of certain precedent actions and closing activities - its brand Momat Rino (for Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Momat Rino Advance (for Russia), Momat A (for Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan), Glenspray and Glenspray Active (for Ukraine), along with rights to the trade marks, dossiers and patents for the territories mentioned.

The divested brand and its extensions represent two types of products, (a) mometasone mono product and (b) combination of mometasone with azelastine, and are indicated for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis.

Waiting for Russian approval for Ryaltris