Global asthma treatment market to reach $21.6 billion by 2019

The global asthma treatment market is estimated to reach a value of $21.6 billion by 2019, due not only to the continuing growth of high prevalence rates, particularly among young children, but also the need for long-term maintenance therapy, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.

The new report states that in 2013, the asthma market across the eight major countries (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) was estimated at $16.6 billion. This value will be boosted over the coming years by the growing number of people affected by the condition, which could reach 400 million by 2025.

By 2019, GBI Research estimates that the US will maintain its status as the major global market for asthma pharmaceuticals, with a share of $12.5 billion, followed by Japan and the UK at $3.2 billion and $2 billion, respectively.