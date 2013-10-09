Global asthma treatment market to reach $21.6 billion by 2019

The global asthma treatment market is estimated to reach a value of $21.6 billion by 2019, due not only to the continuing growth of high prevalence rates, particularly among young children, but also the need for long-term maintenance therapy, according to business intelligence provider GBI Research.
The new report states that in 2013, the asthma market across the eight major countries (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) was estimated at $16.6 billion. This value will be boosted over the coming years by the growing number of people affected by the condition, which could reach 400 million by 2025.
By 2019, GBI Research estimates that the US will maintain its status as the major global market for asthma pharmaceuticals, with a share of $12.5 billion, followed by Japan and the UK at $3.2 billion and $2 billion, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze