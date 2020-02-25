Global drugmakers eye more active expansion in CIS region

Swiss pharma giant Roche (ROG: SIX) and other global drugmakers are eyeing more active expansion in the former Soviet market within the next several years, according to recent statements by the companies and some regional media reports, reports The Pharma Letter’s Russia correspondent.

Drug producers believe implementation of these plans will, however, depend on the policies of the governments of these states in the field of pharmaceuticals.

As producers have also said, one of the best ways for them to gain a foothold in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) market is to use the scheme of public-private partnerships (PPPs) with the participation of local governments.