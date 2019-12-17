Great challenges for the Peruvian pharmaceutical industry in 2020

Peru has been one of the leaders in Latin America in ensuring that there is a transparent relationship between the industry, medical community, patients and other groups, writes The Pharma Letter's local correspondent.
The National Pharmaceutic Laboratories Association of Peru 2020 (ALAFARPE by its acronym in Spanish) has led the drive for such high standards, and as it looks forward to 2020, its stated aim is to extend access to high-quality medicines for all Peruvians.
Angela Flores (pictured above), executive director of ALAFARPE, said: “We continue to promote strategies and mechanisms that achieve a better coverage for the most vulnerable patients, independently from their economical situation or location.”
