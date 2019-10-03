MEAs, sustainability and promoting vaccines: evidence of the need for collaboration in Latin American healthcare

All actors in the health system in Latin America – academia, industry representatives, patient associations, suppliers and customers, health authorities and health technology assessment (HTA) agencies – must work together to achieve better conditions for patients, writes The Pharma Letter's local correspondent.

That was one of the main conclusions from the program of ISPOR Latin America 2019, a conference at which the Latin American Federation of the Pharmaceutical Industry (FIFARMA) organized an educational symposium to discuss an innovative access model: managed entry agreement (MEAs).

The symposium was moderated by FIFARMA executive director, Rafael Andrés Díaz-Granados (pictured above, second from left), and participants were Héctor Castro (far right) from the non-profit Management Sciences for Health (MSH), the University of Washington’s Lou Garrison (far left) and Jens Grueger (second from right), president-elect of ISPOR and former vice president of global access at Roche (ROG: SIX).