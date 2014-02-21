GSK and Theravance’s Anoro gets positive EMA panel backing for COPD

The European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorization for umeclidinium/vilanterol (UMEC/VI) under the proposed brand name Anoro.
The drug, under development by UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) and US partner Theravance (Nasdaq: THRX), is recommended by the CHMP as a once-daily, maintenance bronchodilator treatment to relieve symptoms in adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
$2 billion a year sales forecast by 2018
Late last year, Anoro Ellipta was approved for use in appropriate patients with COPD by both the US Food and Drug Administration (The Pharma Letter December 19, 2013) and Health Canada. Anoro is expected to generate sales of more than $2 billion a year by 2018, according to the average estimate of six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts polled by Bloomberg suggest sales could reach $2.7 billion by that year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze