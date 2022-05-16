GSK seeks to answer questions on Trelegy Ellipta compared to alternative triple therapies

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) has presented data suggesting favorable long-term efficacy with single inhaler triple therapy (SITT) Trelegy (fluticasone furoate/ umeclidinium/vilanterol) Ellipta, compared to alternative triple therapies.

GSK has presented data from a Network Meta Analysis (NMA) on Trelegy Ellipta’s use in chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) during two poster sessions at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. This offered a comparison in terms of lung function and risk of exacerbations.

As there have been no head-to-head randomized clinical trials comparing SITTs, and limited studies comparing SITTs to multi-inhaler triple therapies (MITTs), GSK undertook an NMA looking at a range of studies to address this data gap.