GSK shingles vaccine candidate meets Ph III primary endpoint

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK) today released pivotal Phase III study data to assess the efficacy of HZ/su, an investigational vaccine for the prevention of shingles (post-herpetic neuralgia, or herpes zoster), noting that it has met its primary endpoint.



Analysis of the primary endpoint showed that HZ/su reduced the risk of shingles by 97.2% in adults aged 50 years and older compared to placebo. These are the first results from the ZOster Efficacy study in adults aged 50 years and over (ZOE-50). The study, which started in August 2010, is ongoing in 18 countries and involves more than 16,000 individuals.

The value of the global herpes market is estimated to have been approximately $4.2 billion in 2010, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% until reaching $9.1 billion by 2018.

At present, Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Zostavax is the only vaccine marketed to protect against the shingles, which affects about a million people per year in the USA, according to the US enter for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC). The Merck vaccine generated sales of $653 million last year.