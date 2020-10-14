Harmony Biosciences gains expanded FDA approval for Wakix

Shares of Harmony Biosciences (Nasdaq: HRMY) were up more than 6% at $37.24 mid-morning today, after it announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Wakix (pitolisant) for the treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy.
Wakix is the first and only treatment approved by the FDA for people with excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy associated with narcolepsy that is not scheduled as a controlled substance by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.
Wakix, which was licensed for the US market from France-based Bioprojet in 2017, received FDA approval for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in August 2019. Its main competitor in the US market is Xyrem (sodium oxybate), developed by Ireland-headquartered Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: JAZZ), and which pulled in sales of $854.7 million in the first half of 2020.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze