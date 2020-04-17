Health expenditure set to reach a fifth of US GDP

National Health Expenditure (NHE) projections in the USA suggest growth in spending could average 5.4% for 2019 to 2028, reaching nearly 20% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the period.

The data, which were recently released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), indicate that spending on drugs at the retail level grew by 3.2% in 2019.

The research shows that Medicare is expected to show the fastest growth in spending of all the major payers, at 7.6%, mainly as a result of high enrollment growth.