Saturday 23 November 2024

Regeneron's evinacumab for HoFH expected to face pricing pressure, say analysts

Biotechnology
14 February 2020
As high drug prices continue to incite public outcry and US legislation, it is nonetheless possible that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) drug for a rare cholesterol condition could lock in as much as $500,000 annually, according to reporting from Reynald Castaneda and Bernarda Tundzhay, pharma writers for the investigative news team at analytics firm GlobalData.

With resistance expected from insurers, a lower price for evinacumab for homozygous familiar hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) is still a possibility.

Though not yet approved for marketing, the candidate is in late-stage clinical trials and has Breakthrough Therapy designation for the US Food and Drug Administration.

