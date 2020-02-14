Regeneron's evinacumab for HoFH expected to face pricing pressure, say analysts

As high drug prices continue to incite public outcry and US legislation, it is nonetheless possible that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (Nasdaq: REGN) drug for a rare cholesterol condition could lock in as much as $500,000 annually, according to reporting from Reynald Castaneda and Bernarda Tundzhay, pharma writers for the investigative news team at analytics firm GlobalData.

With resistance expected from insurers, a lower price for evinacumab for homozygous familiar hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) is still a possibility.

Though not yet approved for marketing, the candidate is in late-stage clinical trials and has Breakthrough Therapy designation for the US Food and Drug Administration.