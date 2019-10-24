Repatha will only be sold at lower US price in 2020, says Amgen

US biotech Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has said that, from December 31, 2019, its PCSK9 inhibitor Repatha (evolocumab) will be available exclusively at its lower list price in the USA.

The high cholesterol and cardiovascular disease drug will be distributed only at the cost of $5,850, a price 60% below the original list price.

Ongoing PCSK9 price war