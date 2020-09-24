Heart failure trial miss for injectable iron drug

Swiss kidney specialist Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) has announced topline data from its AFFIRM-AHF study evaluating Ferinject (ferric carboxymaltose).

The injectable therapy failed to show statistical significance in reducing the risk of heart failure hospitalizations and cardiovascular death, the primary endpoint.

However, a pre-specified sensitivity analysis did reveal a statistically-significant difference in favor of Ferinject on these metrics.