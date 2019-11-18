Celgene exec joins Vifor Pharma as president international

Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) today announced the appointment of Lee Heeson as president international and a member of the executive committee as of February 1, 2020, with the news sending the Swiss drugmaker’s shares up 2.37% to 161.85 francs.
Mr Heeson joins Vifor Pharma from Celgene (Nasdaq: CELG), where he was president, worldwide markets, responsible for the Inflammation & Immunology (I&I) franchise in all ex-US markets. Celgene is the subject of a $74 billion takeover by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), which finally gained anti-trust clearance on Friday and is now expected to close very shortly.
In his most recent position, Mr Heeson led the execution and geographic expansion for psoriasis drug Otezla (apremilast), the launch preparation for investigational immunomodulatory drug Ozanimod and represented ex-US commercialization on the I&I executive committee. Prior to that, he held positions at Galderma, Schering-Plough, Allergan and Lorex Synthelabo (now Sanofi), working across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies, including Europe, Latin America, the USA and Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze