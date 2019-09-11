Vifor Pharma names new CMO, as CCO leaves

Shares of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) edged up more that 2% to 159.40 Swiss francs today, after it announced changes to its management.
Dr Klaus Henning Jensen will join the company as chief medical officer and member of the executive committee in January 2020.
Dr Jensen joins Vifor Pharma from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), where he has most recently been global therapeutic area head, responsible for diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism development. In his new role at Vifor Pharma, he will be responsible for clinical development, drug safety and medical Affairs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze