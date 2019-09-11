Vifor Pharma names new CMO, as CCO leaves

Shares of Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) edged up more that 2% to 159.40 Swiss francs today, after it announced changes to its management.

Dr Klaus Henning Jensen will join the company as chief medical officer and member of the executive committee in January 2020.

Dr Jensen joins Vifor Pharma from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN), where he has most recently been global therapeutic area head, responsible for diabetes, cardiovascular and metabolism development. In his new role at Vifor Pharma, he will be responsible for clinical development, drug safety and medical Affairs.