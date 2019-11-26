Rocketing ChemoCentryx shares reflect avacopan excitement

In early trading on Tuesday, US company ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq: CCXI) saw its share price jump by around 300%.

Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) and ChemoCentryx had that morning announced positive top-line data from the pivotal Phase-III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan, an orally-administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor, for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (ANCA vasculitis).

This global study, in which a total of 331 patients with ANCA vasculitis were enrolled, met both of its primary endpoints, disease remission at 26 weeks and sustained remission at 52 weeks, as assessed by the Birmingham Vasculitis Activity Score (BVAS).