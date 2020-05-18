CCX140 flunks mid-stage study in rare kidney disorder

ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq: CCXI) saw its share plunge more than 11% to $53.80 in pre-market trading today, after, along with partner Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP), presented top-line results from a 46 patient Phase II dose-ranging trial in the orphan kidney disorder, primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).
The LUMINA-1 trial tested CCX140, an orally-administered selective inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, in primary FSGS subjects. In the study, CCX140 did not demonstrate a meaningful reduction in proteinuria relative to the control group after 12 weeks of blinded treatment.
Stefan Schulze, chief executive Vifor Pharma Group (VTX: VIFN), which owns 21% of ChemoCentryx and whose shares dipped slightly more than 1%, commented: “Unfortunately, the results of the Phase-II LUMINA-1 trial are not what we have hoped for in the interests of patients suffering from this debilitating disease. These kind of set-backs are part of clinical development activities and do not affect our confidence in our strategy and ability to deliver strong growth from new and existing products in the future. Our overall partnership and collaboration with ChemoCentryx has been highly successful and is unaffected by this development.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze