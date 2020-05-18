Saturday 23 November 2024

CCX140 flunks mid-stage study in rare kidney disorder

Pharmaceutical
18 May 2020
chemocentryx_large

ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq: CCXI) saw its share plunge more than 11% to $53.80 in pre-market trading today, after, along with partner Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP), presented top-line results from a 46 patient Phase II dose-ranging trial in the orphan kidney disorder, primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

The LUMINA-1 trial tested CCX140, an orally-administered selective inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, in primary FSGS subjects. In the study, CCX140 did not demonstrate a meaningful reduction in proteinuria relative to the control group after 12 weeks of blinded treatment.

Stefan Schulze, chief executive Vifor Pharma Group (VTX: VIFN), which owns 21% of ChemoCentryx and whose shares dipped slightly more than 1%, commented: “Unfortunately, the results of the Phase-II LUMINA-1 trial are not what we have hoped for in the interests of patients suffering from this debilitating disease. These kind of set-backs are part of clinical development activities and do not affect our confidence in our strategy and ability to deliver strong growth from new and existing products in the future. Our overall partnership and collaboration with ChemoCentryx has been highly successful and is unaffected by this development.”

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Rocketing ChemoCentryx shares reflect avacopan excitement
26 November 2019
Pharmaceutical
ChemoCentryx and Vifor move goalposts on avacopan
24 January 2019
Biotechnology
Rare Pediatric Disease designation given to Azitra's ATR-12
28 May 2020
Biotechnology
Tricida tanks as FDA identifies veverimer deficiencies
16 July 2020


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze