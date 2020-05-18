CCX140 flunks mid-stage study in rare kidney disorder

ChemoCentryx (Nasdaq: CCXI) saw its share plunge more than 11% to $53.80 in pre-market trading today, after, along with partner Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP), presented top-line results from a 46 patient Phase II dose-ranging trial in the orphan kidney disorder, primary focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

The LUMINA-1 trial tested CCX140, an orally-administered selective inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2, in primary FSGS subjects. In the study, CCX140 did not demonstrate a meaningful reduction in proteinuria relative to the control group after 12 weeks of blinded treatment.

Stefan Schulze, chief executive Vifor Pharma Group (VTX: VIFN), which owns 21% of ChemoCentryx and whose shares dipped slightly more than 1%, commented: “Unfortunately, the results of the Phase-II LUMINA-1 trial are not what we have hoped for in the interests of patients suffering from this debilitating disease. These kind of set-backs are part of clinical development activities and do not affect our confidence in our strategy and ability to deliver strong growth from new and existing products in the future. Our overall partnership and collaboration with ChemoCentryx has been highly successful and is unaffected by this development.”