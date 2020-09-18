Saturday 23 November 2024

Vifor Pharma sells OM Pharma to Optimus

Pharmaceutical
18 September 2020
Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIF0N) today announced the successful sale of 100% of the share capital of OM Pharma, a Vifor Pharma Group company to Optimus Holding. The terms of the deal include:

  • A purchase consideration of 435 million Swiss francs ($480 million) for 100% of the share capital; and
  • An earn out related to potential future value gains on 20% of Optimus Holding equity to be determined before the end of 2027 upon a trade sale, initial public offering (IPO) or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) multiple

This earn out together with the purchase consideration could result in a total transaction value exceeding 500 million francs. The deal is expected to close within 30 days.

