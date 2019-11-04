Vifor to co-commercialize Invokana for DKD in USA

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) has agreed to jointly commercialize the new diabetic kidney disease (DKD) indication for Invokana (canagliflozin) in the USA.

Invokana, from the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen, is already available in the USA to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events and improve glycemic control in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Undisclosed financial terms