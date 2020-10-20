Korsuva commercialization plans lined up in the USA

Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma (VTX: VIFN) and Cara Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CARA) have agreed a license agreement for the commercialization of Korsuva (difelikefalin).
The deal covers use of Korsuva for the treatment of chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP) in the US dialysis market, for non-Fresenius Medical Care clinics.
Under the terms of the agreement, Cara will receive an upfront payment of $100 million in cash and an equity investment of $50 million.
