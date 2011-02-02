Helsinn Healthcare enters strategic alliance with IS Pharma, including selling Irish unit

Swiss pharma group Helsinn Healthcare has entered into a strategic alliance with UK-based IS Pharma to develop their businesses in the field of cancer and supportive care. The alliance will contribute in three areas:
• A collaboration and option agreement over products in cancer and supportive care.
• Licensing of rights to IS Pharma for the UK and Ireland of NETU-PALO FDC (fixed dose combination of netupitant and palonosetron), a next generation treatment in development for the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy.
• Acquisition by IS Pharma of Helsinn’s Irish commercial operations, Helsinn Birex Therapeutics (HBT).
Collaboration and option agreement
