High potency statins linked to better outcome following a heart attack

A study looking at the data of thousands of patients who suffered heart attacks has suggested treatment with high-potency statins offers a significantly improved chance of survival compared to those taking normal statins.
The study, led by the University of Dundee, also found a combination of statins and the drug ezetimibe showed no improved survival rate, although researchers caution this finding needs further testing. Results of the study have been published online in the journal Heart.
“There is presently a lot of interest in ezetimibe as a potential treatment for heart patients,” said Chim Lang, a professor at the Division of Cardiovascular and Diabetes Medicine at the University of Dundee Medical School.
