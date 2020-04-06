Incyte presents data from positive Phase III study in atopic dermatitis

Incyte (Nasdaq: INCY) has presented positive Phase III data for ruxolitinib cream in atopic dermatitis at a virtual symposium, called Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis.
Data from the Phase III TRuE-AD program, which includes the TRuE-AD1 and TRuE-AD2 studies, show that both studies met the primary endpoint of skin clearance.
The trial program is evaluating ruxolitinib for mild-to-moderate forms of atopic dermatitis, a condition which affects at least 11 million people in the USA. Top-line results from studies were released earlier in 2020.
