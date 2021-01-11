India gets a pat from China on its COVID-19 vaccine, albeit reluctantly

As demand for the India-made COVID-19 vaccines gathers pace in foreign countries, even China seems to have grudgingly conceded that India's COVID-19 vaccines are good, reports The Pharma Letter’s local correspondent.
In a report in the China Communist Party's mouthpiece, experts note that India's plans to export the vaccine "could be good news for the global market given India's competitive vaccine research and production capacity" and that "India's vaccines are no less competitive than Chinese COVID-19 vaccines in both research and production capacity, considering that India has the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and lower costs in labour and facilities."
However, the report alleges that India's covid preparedness is a political brand-building affair meant "to counter the international influence of Chinese vaccines despite China setting its own pace of a vaccine rollout."
Stating that New Delhi allegedly has a "political and economic motive," analysts have been quoted as saying that the Indian government's move seeks to recoup the cost of giving free vaccinations to its own people.
Jiang Chunlai from Jilin University's School of Life Sciences, who had visited Bharat Biotech, has been quoted as saying: "Despite India's reputation for generic drugs, the country is not behind China in vaccine R&D."
Commenting on another Indian vaccine maker, Serum Institute of India, he adds: "India has the world's largest vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India that has a very mature production and supply capacity, even stronger than some Western countries. Indian vaccine manufacturers also have a much earlier cooperation with global institutes including WHO, GAVI and the PAHO, and earned their trust decades ago."
However, an official at the China Association for Vaccine warned that countries importing Indian-developed vaccines should not rashly roll out the vaccine to its own people, given the absence of data and information (of India's domestically-developed vaccine), but should only apply it for emergency use.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze