India’s Cipla calls for revocation of Novartis’ Onbrez patents

Indian drugmaker Cipla (BSE: 500087) has asked the government to revoke five patents that Swiss pharma major Novartis (NOVN: VX) holds on its chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) drug Onbrez (indacaterol), according to the Economic Times of India and other media reports.

Meantime, Cipla launched its generic version of indacaterol - under the Unibrez trade name - at a fifth of the price, triggering another confrontation between an Indian generic company and a foreign innovator firm. The domestic drugmaker asked the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) to cancel the patents on the ground that the Swiss company has held them for six years without making the medicine locally or importing it in the quantity that's required.

Onbrez price 400% more than that Cipla charges for its indacaterol