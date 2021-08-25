Saturday 8 November 2025

India's CSIR-CDRI and Marc Labs to develop drug for stroke

Pharmaceutical
25 August 2021
india_modi_big

India's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)'s constituent Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) has teamed up with domestic drugmaker Marc Laboratories to develop a compound for treating heart attack and stroke. The CSIR-CDRI recently obtained permission to initiate Phase I clinical trials for the drug.

The drug company is looking at the development of a synthetic compound S-007-867 as a modulator of the blood coagulation cascade, in particular as an inhibitor of collagen-induced platelet aggregation. The drug will be developed for coronary and cerebral artery diseases.

As an official pointed out, arterial thrombosis is an acute complication that develops on the chronic lesions of atherosclerosis leading to heart attack and stroke. Therefore, inhibition of platelet-collagen interaction is anticipated to be a promising therapeutic strategy to treat intravascular thrombosis.

The compound, S-007-867, significantly inhibits collagen-mediated platelet activation and subsequently reduces release of ATP from dense granules and thromboxane A2 via COX1 activation. It effectively maintains blood flow velocity and delays vascular occlusion and inhibits thrombogenesis without compromising hemostasis.

The drug has less bleeding risk as compared to existing therapies. In animal experiments, the compound elicited better antithrombotic protection than the standard of care with minimal bleeding tendency, the official added.

Application in treatment of COVID-19 complications?

Prophylactic use of this compound also could be useful for COVID-19 induced complications. In COVID-19, critical patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) have high D-dimer and reduced prothrombin time, suggesting a pro-thrombotic state. In addition, these patients have high numbers of circulating neutrophils, inflammatory mediators/cytokine, CRP and lymphocytopenia.

Therefore, drugs reducing platelet reactivity and neutrophil activation could be beneficial, the official said.

Prof Tapas Kundu, director of the CDRI, termed it a great moment for the research institute to license out an in-house developed compound and said it was part of the Institute's commitment of affordable healthcare for all.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
India to enhance manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines
27 July 2021
Biotechnology
Biogen buys rights to investigational 'game-changing' stroke drug
12 May 2021
Biotechnology
Current leaders to maintain dominance in acute ischemic stroke, says report
13 February 2019




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze