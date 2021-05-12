Sunday 24 November 2024

Biogen buys rights to investigational 'game-changing' stroke drug

Biotechnology
12 May 2021
biogen-big-1

In a second licensing deal in as many days, Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced the exercising of its option to acquire TMS-007, an investigational drug for acute ischemic stroke, from Japanese biotech firm TMS Co.

TMS-007 has the potential to be a next generation thrombolytic with an improved benefit-risk profile and the ability to extend the therapeutic window after stroke onset, noted Biogen, which first inked a deal with TMS in 2018.

This decision was based on positive data from a Phase IIa study, which met its primary safety objective. The study demonstrated positive impacts on blood vessel reopening and patient functional recovery with no incidence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage. Patients were dosed up to 12 hours after the onset of stroke symptoms; there are currently no approved medical therapies for treatment beyond the 3 to 4.5-hour time window.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Biogen gets license to target strokes with TMS-007
7 June 2018
Biotechnology
Third regulatory submission for Alzheimer's hopeful
10 December 2020
Biotechnology
Falling star offers no hope for rare eye disease patients
15 June 2021
Pharmaceutical
India's CSIR-CDRI and Marc Labs to develop drug for stroke
25 August 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Biotechnology

Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze