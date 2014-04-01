Sunday 24 November 2024

Inovio Pharmaceuticals appoints EJ Brandreth as vice president of quality

1 April 2014
USA-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE MKT: INO) has announced the appointment of EJ Brandreth as Vice President of Quality. Mr Brandreth (pictured) will be responsible for all quality and compliance functions for a company that is moving forward with numerous late and early stage clinical trials and scaling up manufacturing and other operational areas to support its broad pipeline of immunotherapies and DNA vaccines. Mr Brandreth will report to Inovio's Chief Operating Officer Dr Niranjan Sardesai.

Prior to joining Inovio, Mr Brandreth had a successful career transitioning start-up clinical biotech operations into successful commercial entities. He was most recently Senior Vice President, Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Ajinomoto Althea, and previously held similar positions with IDEC, BioMarin and Favrille. He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a BA in Biology from UC San Diego.

Inovio has also promoted Thomas Kim to General Counsel. Mr Kim has been with Inovio since 2007 and most recently served as VP of Legal. Previously he held legal positions at DuPont and a number of law firms. He holds a JD from Washington University in St. Louis, an MS in Biochemistry from the University of Illinois, and a BS in Chemistry from Georgia Tech. He continues to serve as Corporate Secretary.

