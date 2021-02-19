Intravacc announces plans for vaccine facilities to make Netherlands less depend on foreign production

Dutch contract development and manufacturing organization Intravacc has announced that its new pilot vaccine production plant will soon be operational.

The pilot production factory was built in less than 24 months and will be officially put into use in the second quarter of 2021. It is equipped for the production of candidate vaccines under GMP conditions to support Phase I and II clinical safety and effectiveness studies in humans.

In addition, Intravacc is leading a consortium that will start with the concept design of a multi-purpose vaccine production plant. In times of emergency, this factory will be able to quickly and safely produce sufficient doses of vaccine specifically for the Netherlands.