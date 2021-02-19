Sunday 24 November 2024

Israel's COVID-19 vaccine rollout highlights protection data in real time, says analyst

Biotechnology
19 February 2021
coronavirus_structure_large

News from Israel last week indicated that Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech’s (Nasdaq: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine – dubbed Comirnaty or BNT162b2 - reduced symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 by 94% and severe COVID-19 by 92%.

Responding to the announcement, analytics company GlobalData’s senior infectious disease analyst Philipp Rosenbaum noted that the speedy rollout of the vaccine in Israel creates real world data almost in real time on the public health outcomes of COVID-19 vaccination, serving as an example for the rest of the world. A combination of a highly effective vaccine, a modern and digitalized healthcare system, and the relatively small population of the country bring Israel into an enviable position globally, as other countries struggle with vaccine supply and fragmented healthcare systems.

“Recent data not only showed a drastic reduction in symptomatic and severe COVID-19 cases and reductions in hospitalizations, but also a reduction in viral load in vaccinated people, strongly suggesting reduced SARS-CoV-2 transmission. However, the emergence of new, more transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, might reduce the vaccine’s effect on transmission,” said Mr Rosenbaum.

