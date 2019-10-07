Irish pharma industry raises voice in favor of EU regulatory reform

The Irish pharmaceutical industry has called for the European regulatory framework to be protected and strengthened for the biopharma sector.
In a conversation with new EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association (IPHA) said it “pressed the case for the protection of all IP incentives so that biopharmaceutical innovators stay the course in the search for medical breakthroughs.”
The role of Ireland in the EU, which has long sought to develop a buoyant pharmaceutical sector through the use of tax incentives, will likely increase as the country’s noisier neighbor, the UK, prepares to exit the trading bloc.
