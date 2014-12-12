Janssen commits $30 million to USAID agreement to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen has made an agreement with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to step up the fight against the health threat of antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
The antimicrobial resistance seen in multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis is a major threat to public health, and it is resistant to at least two of the four most commonly-used medicines in today’s standard of care. Treatment success rate stands at just 48%.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the USAID, Janssen will contribute an estimated $30 million of its anti-MDR-TB treatment, which equates to around 30,000 courses. The USAID will ensure responsible access and use through collaborating with implementing partners, national TB programs and Janssen.
