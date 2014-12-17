Janssen returns rights of IBD drug GLPG1205 to Galapagos

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Europe-based subsidiary Janssen has returned the rights to Belgian pharma company Galapagos’ (Euronext: GLPG) GLPG1205.
The experimental inflammatory bowel disease drug and the backup compound GLPG2196 have been returned to Galapagos, though it did not provide further details on the transaction.
Janssen and Galapagos entered into an agreement in 2007 which granted Janssen the option to global commercial licenses for certain Galapagos inflammatory disease programs, with Galapagos responsible for conducting Phase I and Phase IIa studies with GLPG1205.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze