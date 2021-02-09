Janssen's Erleada Phase III success in prostate cancer

Janssen Pharmaceutica today announced results from the final analysis of the Phase III TITAN study, which demonstrated the continued statistically-significant benefit of Erleada (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) when compared to placebo plus ADT.
Results will be featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place virtually February 11-13, 2021, said Janssen, a part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
Erleada gained approval for the treatment of adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), in Europe in January last year, adding to an earlier approval for use in adults with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease. Erleada is also approved for nmCRPC and mHSPC in the USA. The drug generated sales of $760 million last year.
