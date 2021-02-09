Saturday 8 November 2025

Janssen's Erleada Phase III success in prostate cancer

Pharmaceutical
9 February 2021
janssen_johnson_big

Janssen Pharmaceutica today announced results from the final analysis of the Phase III TITAN study, which demonstrated the continued statistically-significant benefit of Erleada (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in overall survival (OS) in patients with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC) when compared to placebo plus ADT.

Results will be featured in an oral presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s Genitourinary (ASCO GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place virtually February 11-13, 2021, said Janssen, a part of US healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Erleada gained approval for the treatment of adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (mHSPC), in combination with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT), in Europe in January last year, adding to an earlier approval for use in adults with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (nmCRPC) who are at high risk of developing metastatic disease. Erleada is also approved for nmCRPC and mHSPC in the USA. The drug generated sales of $760 million last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Janssen backs big data for answers in prostate cancer
17 September 2020
Biotechnology
FDA approves new treatment for a certain type of prostate cancer
15 February 2018
Pharmaceutical
ASCO 2019: Important prostate cancer findings for Janssen's Erleada
1 June 2019
Pharmaceutical
NICE U-turn on Janssen's Erleada in prostate cancer
8 September 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze