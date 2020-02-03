January 2020 pharmaceutical M&A round-up

Major acquisitions are often announced in the first month of the year, with January 2019 seeing the $74 billion acquisition of Celgene by Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) and Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) $8 billion purchase of Loxo Oncology.

January 2018 saw four acquisitions worth more than $1 billion announced, and there was no reason not to expect a repeat performance this year.

But the only big deal to materialize was Lilly's $1.1 billion buy of Dermira, with many commentators disappointed that this year's JP Morgan Healthcare Conference, was not the scene of more major M&A announcements.