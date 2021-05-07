JCVI advises on COVID-19 vaccine for under 40-year-olds

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has issued advice to the UK government on the use of the coronavirus (COVID-19) Oxford/AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) vaccine for people aged under 40.

The committee has reviewed the latest available evidence, including the current COVID-19 infection rate, the scale and pace of the vaccine programme and modelling of the timing and size of any third pandemic wave.

This has been considered alongside the latest advice from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on extremely rare cases of concurrent thrombosis (blood clots) and thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) following the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which now carries that trade name Vaxzevria.