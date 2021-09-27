Key Phase III trial shows dorzagliatin improves early phase insulin secretion

The results from a clinical study called DREAM show that dorzagliatin, a glucokinase activator and a first-in-class investigational drug of China’s Hua Medicine (HK: 2552) may make progress in diabetes remission.
The data were presented yesterday at the 6th China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference held September 25-27 in Suzhou, China (the "CBIIC" by Professor Jianhua MA, director of the Department of Endocrinology, Nanjing First Hospital, Standing Member of the Chinese Diabetes Society, one of the principal researchers.
Hua Medicine’s shares were down 8.5% at HK$4.76 today.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze