Key Phase III trial shows dorzagliatin improves early phase insulin secretion

The results from a clinical study called DREAM show that dorzagliatin, a glucokinase activator and a first-in-class investigational drug of China’s Hua Medicine (HK: 2552) may make progress in diabetes remission.

The data were presented yesterday at the 6th China BioMed Innovation and Investment Conference held September 25-27 in Suzhou, China (the "CBIIC" by Professor Jianhua MA, director of the Department of Endocrinology, Nanjing First Hospital, Standing Member of the Chinese Diabetes Society, one of the principal researchers.

Hua Medicine’s shares were down 8.5% at HK$4.76 today.