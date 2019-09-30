Friday 14 March 2025

Kinoxis Therapeutics awarded grant under NIH HEAL initiative

Pharmaceutical
30 September 2019
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded a grant of up to $4.6 million to Sydney University spinout Kinoxis Therapeutics, under an initiative aimed at combating the epidemic of opioid addiction in America.

The money, which was awarded under the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) initiative, will be used to help develop the company's lead small molecule KNX100, for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

Kinoxis believes the candidate has potential for a range of other substance use disorders and central nervous system disorders.

