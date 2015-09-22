Lee's Pharma unit gains exclusive rights to tecarfarin in Greater China and Thailand

Privately-held US drug developer Armetheon has entered into an agreement with China Cardiovascular Focus, a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical (950: HK), to initiate advanced-stage clinical testing, manufacturing and commercialization of Armetheon's investigational oral anticoagulant, tecarfarin, in the greater China market including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan as well as Thailand.
Under the terms of the deal, Lee's Pharma gains exclusive rights to develop and commercialize tecarfarin in the greater China market and Thailand. Tecarfarin is poised to enter into a final registration study (Tecarfarin for AntiCoagulation Trial, or TACT) in the USA under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreed with the Food and Drug Administration.
Terms of the collaboration
