Levemir gets positive EMA/CHMP opinion for extended use in children

Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) today announced that the European Medicines agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for the expanded use of Levemir(insulin detemir) in children with diabetes as young as one year old.

There are an estimated 497,100 children living with type 1 diabetes globally and incidence is increasing in many countries. Young children with type 1 diabetes can be difficult to treat as their needs are in constant flux during growth and development2, with children aged six and under at greatest risk of severe hypoglycaemia and acute diabetes complications3.

Levemir, a long-acting basal insulin for the treatment of diabetes, was launched in 2004 and is available in 90 countries. First-quarter 2015 sales of Levemir increased by 31% year-on-year to 4.07 billion kroner ($617 million).