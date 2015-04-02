License lapse means Pfizer stops vaccine sales in China

As a result of the non-renewal of the license for its pneumococcal vaccine Prevenar by the Chinese authorities, US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has said it will cease marketing the product in that country, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and other media.

Pfizer said in a statement that the license for Prevenar, a vaccine that protects toddlers against pneumococcal disease that can lead to pneumonia and other infections, expired. “Based on a careful assessment of this situation, we have decided to cease our Vaccines commercial operations in China at this time, effective immediately,” the statement said.

Pfizer declined to explain why the Chinese import license for Prevenar had not been renewed. However, the company indicated that it would work with Chinese regulators to bring Prevenar 13 - an updated version of the vaccine - to market at some point in future.